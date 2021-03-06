Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $1.93 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.05 or 0.00371416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

