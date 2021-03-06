LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $529.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.40 million and the highest is $607.53 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $454.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.14. The company had a trading volume of 588,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,012. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

