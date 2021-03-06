Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 656 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 55,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

GILD stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

