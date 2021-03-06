Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 192,724 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 339,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 359,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.