Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $333,000 in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 1,288.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,160,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $222.52.

