Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

