Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $3,223,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after buying an additional 104,797 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $82.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

