Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -321.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.