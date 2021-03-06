Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.35.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

