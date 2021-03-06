Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading 7.5% Higher

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.51. 1,477,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,620,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $19,286,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $3,968,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

