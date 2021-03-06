LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.80 million, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $191,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $384,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $555,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,523 shares of company stock worth $6,295,180 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.