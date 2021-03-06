Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $47.34. 1,167,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,010,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

