Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Down 10.7%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 1,348,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 669,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 million, a PE ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.53.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.
