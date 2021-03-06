Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Down 10.7%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 1,348,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 669,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 million, a PE ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,078,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 515,637 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

