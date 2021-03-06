Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Short Interest Up 93.8% in February

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the January 28th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Leaf Group news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leaf Group by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

LEAF stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $143.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

