Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. CIBC increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.17.

LB stock opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$40.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.27.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

