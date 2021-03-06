Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 526,904 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 4.7% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Las Vegas Sands worth $119,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,194 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 15,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,438,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

