Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s previous close.

LNTH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 435,251 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,419,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 183,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.