Lancaster Colony Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $188.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

