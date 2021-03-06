Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.17 Million

Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $63.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.90 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $57.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $247.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $255.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $254.66 million, with estimates ranging from $242.20 million to $266.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBAI. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

LBAI traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 265,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $873.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

