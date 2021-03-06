Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on April 26th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

LIF opened at C$38.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.64. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76.

LIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.29.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

