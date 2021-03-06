Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock opened at $237.80 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $252.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

