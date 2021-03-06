Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on KHNGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday.

KHNGY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. 6,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,605. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $53.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

