Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kubota stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.04. 14,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,488. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kubota has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

