Korea Investment CORP Invests $6.04 Million in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 487,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

CI Financial stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

