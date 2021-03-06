Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

