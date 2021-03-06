Korea Investment CORP Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $75.42.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

