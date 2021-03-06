Korea Investment CORP Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equifax by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after acquiring an additional 346,879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Equifax by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Equifax by 50.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after acquiring an additional 208,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

Equifax stock opened at $169.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.