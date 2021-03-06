Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 23,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $8,022,764.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,205,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,701 shares of company stock worth $36,467,612. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $321.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.94 and its 200-day moving average is $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of -261.27 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.