Korea Investment CORP Buys 26,600 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.