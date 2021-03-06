Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $36.99 million and $1.88 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,366,079 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

