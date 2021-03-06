Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.54 ($87.69).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €74.38 ($87.51) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €73.54 and its 200-day moving average is €72.51.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

