Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of KGSPY opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $99.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.