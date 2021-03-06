Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on KGFHY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. 54,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,343. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kingfisher has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.51.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.