King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,859 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

Shares of GD stock opened at $170.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average of $149.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.