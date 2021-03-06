King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management lifted its position in American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $200.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.