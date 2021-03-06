King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,471 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $927.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $40.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

