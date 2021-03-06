King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $15,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $142.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.07.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

