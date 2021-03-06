King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

NYSE:RTX opened at $75.18 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.