King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 546,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,517,000 after buying an additional 95,734 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $180.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

