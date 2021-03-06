Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 183.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

KMI opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.