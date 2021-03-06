Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$179.00 at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis stock opened at C$132.88 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$86.53 and a 52-week high of C$224.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$176.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$186.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,589,557.15.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.