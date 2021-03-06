KeyCorp Boosts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $130.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.53.

IBP opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $130.11.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

