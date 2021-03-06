Keybank National Association OH Sells 360 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 197,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMA. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

