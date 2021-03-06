Keybank National Association OH Sells 307 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

EMN stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.