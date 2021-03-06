Keybank National Association OH Sells 239 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

