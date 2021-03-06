Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $87,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

