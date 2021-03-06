Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Andersons by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Andersons by 284.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 212,247 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Andersons by 1,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 188,172 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $4,341,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.14 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

