Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $6,962,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $99,768,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,742,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 478,508 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.