Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.62. Approximately 113,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 119,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

KROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,157 shares of company stock worth $3,374,986 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.