Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €51.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.38 ($54.57).

SHL stock opened at €45.48 ($53.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.93. Siemens Healthineers AG has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.96.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

